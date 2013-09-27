 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Ammonia leak at Tegel in Taranaki contained

share

Source:

NZN

Emergency services raced to Tegel Foods facility in New Plymouth after an ammonia leak was reported.

Fire generic

File picture.

Source: 1 NEWS

The incident occurred at about 2.15am this morning, with eight fire trucks and four support units heading to the Bell Block site.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson told 1NEWS the gas leak was quickly isolated and contained.

No one was injured, but police did ask nearby residents to remain indoors during the incident.

Related

Taranaki

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:32
1
The Prime Minister was popular among the thousands of spectators on Auckland's Ponsonby Road.

Jacinda Ardern becomes the first prime minister to walk in a Pride Parade

2

Vogue shot of Jacinda Ardern continues to capture attention

00:59
3
Lifeguards at the scene reported a paraglider slammed into the Mount.

Paraglider dies after hitting rock at Mount Maunganui

4
Broadcaster Toni Street announces she'll be a mum for a third time - this time through surrogacy.

'I was grieving the fact that I couldn't have a third baby' -Toni Street opens up about long road to surrogacy


5

Family and friends join search for missing Alexandra man not seen for almost a week

02:06
More than half the country's orangutans have been killed in 16 years, many by hunters.

Borneo's critically endangered orangutans killed in large numbers

More than half the country's orangutans have been killed in 16 years, many by hunters.

01:44
Two boys from a tiny Hawke's Bay village are chasing an English summer dream in a minority sport.

Two Kiwi teens chase their polo dream in England

Two boys from a tiny Hawke's Bay village are chasing an English summer dream in a minority sport.

02:19
A Canterbury University scientist has developed a neuromorphic computer chip.

Computer chip that mimics human brain could power everyday devices

A Canterbury University scientist has developed a neuromorphic computer chip.

01:57
ACC and a leading recruitment agency are trying to dispel common misconceptions.

Employers encouraged to take on more workers with disabilities

ACC and a leading recruitment company are trying to dispel the misconceptions of those with disability.


01:32
The Prime Minister was popular among the thousands of spectators on Auckland's Ponsonby Road.

Jacinda Ardern says NZ can't be complacent about inclusiveness for LGBTQI communities

The first PM to walk in a Pride Parade says we still have work to do.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 