Ammonia leak at Tegel in Taranaki contained

Emergency services raced to Tegel Foods facility in New Plymouth after an ammonia leak was reported.
The incident occurred at about 2.15am this morning, with eight fire trucks and four support units heading to the Bell Block site.
A Fire and Emergency spokesperson told 1NEWS the gas leak was quickly isolated and contained.
No one was injured, but police did ask nearby residents to remain indoors during the incident.
