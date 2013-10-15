Ammonia leak at Southland freezing works forces evacuation

Emergency services have responded to an ammonia leak at the Alliance Group Freezing works near Underwood in Southland, after an alarm was raised just after 1pm today.

Fire engine Source: 1 NEWS

Southern Fire communications manager Riwai Grace says they have six trucks in attendance including a unit equipped with hazardous decontamination gear.

Wallacetown’s volunteer fire brigade is also in attendance with crews from Bluff called in to cover the Invercargill crews at the job.

He said both police and ambulance were also in attendance and though the plant has been evacuated as a precaution, no one has been reported injured.