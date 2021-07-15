Amid town's gang tension, Wairoa College helping students find their passion

Last night we brought you the story of gangs in Wairoa and efforts to stop the town's youth from going off the rails.

Tonight we're looking at the local school's role in helping teens find their passion and a new appreciation for learning.

Teancum Scotson’s future is falling into line.

But the Wairoa College head boy almost dropped out of school to become a builder.

“My focus on education wasn’t as strong as it now is, so I really wanted to leave school and explore the different options, but I found out that I could still do that while being in school.”

As well as being part of a military-focused service academy, Teancum works at the nearby power plant, spurring an interest for electrical engineering.

“It was an impulse to drop school and go and join EIT (Eastern Institute of Technology) but once I got more support from the staff and I told them what my plans were they were able to give me a map a kind and a guide to future career.”

Deputy principal Lisa Akers says the school has a strong focus on year nine and 10 students going out into the community to learn.



“That then gives them an opportunity to experience different areas they might be interested in and from that as they move into the senior school, narrow those choices through their subjects.”



She says that way, pupils find their passions.



“When a student comes running into my office and says I’ve found what I want to do, I’ve found my why, I found my reason to be here learning at school. That’s one of the most exciting things for me.”



That echoed with textile student Tiana Douglas, whose wearable art, representing Wairoa, recently took out the region's ShowQuest competition.



“My piece represented our beautiful home town so it kind of was to show people that hear Wairoa is a horrible place, I wanted to show our true nature and beauty that our town actually holds.”



She's got plans for a fashion brand, but wants to try health care after work experience at Gisborne Hospital.



Three years ago the school's achievement rate for level two NCEA sat below 60 per cent.

