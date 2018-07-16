 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Amid revenue crisis Phil Goff wants to spend GST component of Auckland rates

share

Source:

Q+A

The Auckland Mayor says Auckland Council should get be able to spend GST from rates on local infrastructure as they wish.
Source: Q+A

Related

Cost of Living

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Demetrius Pairama

Woman charged over killing of 17-year-old in Auckland's Mangere

2
Demetrius Pairama

Outburst from public gallery as woman accused of murdering Auckland teen Demetrius Pairama appears in court

3
Wheelie bins (file picture).

Body of Australian man missing for 15 years found in wheelie bin

4
Melbourne Rebels player Amanaki Mafi appears in court.

Melbourne Rebels' Amanaki Mafi released on bail after alleged assault on teammate

5
A police emblem on the sleeve of an officer.

Nelson woman attacked by burglar after she found him in her home

Melbourne Rebels player Amanaki Mafi appears in court.

Melbourne Rebels' Amanaki Mafi released on bail after alleged assault on teammate

The incident followed the team's season-ending loss to the Highlanders on Saturday.

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands during a news conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Trump’s trade battle with China will exacerbate relations with Beijing that are already fraying on several fronts as the U.S. takes a more confrontational stance and an increasingly powerful China stands its ground. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

New Zealand's defence strategy risks wrath of China - Simon Bridges

The National Party leader is ringing alarm bells about NZ's relations with two world super powers - America and China.

Police car generic.

Person seriously injured after car collides with train in Bay of Plenty

The Fire and Emergency spokesperson said it was foggy at the time of the crash.

Demetrius Pairama

Woman charged over killing of 17-year-old in Auckland's Mangere

Demetrius Pairama was found dead at a vacant property on Buckland Road last Sunday.

00:50
Heavy downpours left farmlands covered in water as the rain caused numerous slips in other parts of the country.

Watch: Aerial video shows the extent of flooding at Clevedon near Auckland yesterday

The Wairoa River rose about 3.9m, according to Auckland Council monitoring stations.