TODAY |

Amid people doing DIY dental care, doctor calls for funding for minor procedures

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Health

Amid people doing DIY dental care, a doctor has called for government funding for minor procedures like extractions and fillings.

A growing number of people are going to hospital in severe pain after trying to do an at-home extraction themselves.

NZMA’s chair Dr Kate Baddock told TVNZ1’s Breakfast about the kinds of things hospitals are seeing,

“In the EDs you are seeing people who are in severe pain because they have got chronic abscesses below their rotten teeth, you’re seeing people who have broken a tooth, you’ve got people who have tried to do extractions for themselves at home… …and you have people who are chronically unwell because their teeth are in such a bad state.”

She said all New Zealanders should have access to comprehensive and affordable dental care.

Dr Baddock said the government could start small and work their way up by funding simple extractions and fillings.

“If you’re going to start getting into bridges and root canals and implants then yes, you’re talking thousand and thousands of millions, but you could start with having available, to those who need it, simple extractions done safely, so that you’re not having people with chronic abscesses and simple fillings."

She said money isn't the only reason people aren't going to the dentist.

"The opening times are not helpful, people have fears about attending the dentist and some people have associated going to the dentist with a negative experience."

NZMA’s chair Dr Kate Baddock talks to Breakfast about what an affordable dental service for New Zealanders should look like. Source: Breakfast
Topics
New Zealand
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Man charged with assaulting woman on busy Auckland road pleads not guilty
2
Westpac apologises to Nicky Hager, agrees to settlement, four years after handing bank records to police
3
Opened pack full of cigarettes closeup
Cigarette giant Marlboro plans to pull smokes from NZ shelves this year
4
The boy suffered serious injuries on his face and arm when sulfuric acid was thrown on him inside a store in July.
UK jury convicts man in acid attack on 3-year-old son
5
The singer angrily denies the sexual abuse allegations he is facing.
Watch sex accused R Kelly's astonishing meltdown during CBS interview
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Jonathan Allard wheel stands during the NZ Sprintcar title race. Western Springs Speedway, New Zealand Sprintcar Championship, Auckland, New Zealand on the 20th January 2018. Copyright Photo: Jeremy Ward / www.photosport.nz

Protests threatened as thousands sign petition to keep speedway at Auckland's Western Springs

Firefighters battle large scrub fire, believed to be caused by lightning, in Central Otago

Person arrested after reports a gun was fired near Tauranga school
03:48
She is New Zealand’s first shero – female hero – as Barbie celebrates International Women’s Day.

Former Black Fern Melodie Robinson becomes New Zealand's first Māori Barbie doll - 'How cool is that?'