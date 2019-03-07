Amid people doing DIY dental care, doctor calls for funding for minor procedures

Amid people doing DIY dental care, a doctor has called for government funding for minor procedures like extractions and fillings.

A growing number of people are going to hospital in severe pain after trying to do an at-home extraction themselves.

NZMA’s chair Dr Kate Baddock told TVNZ1’s Breakfast about the kinds of things hospitals are seeing,

“In the EDs you are seeing people who are in severe pain because they have got chronic abscesses below their rotten teeth, you’re seeing people who have broken a tooth, you’ve got people who have tried to do extractions for themselves at home… …and you have people who are chronically unwell because their teeth are in such a bad state.”

She said all New Zealanders should have access to comprehensive and affordable dental care.

Dr Baddock said the government could start small and work their way up by funding simple extractions and fillings.

“If you’re going to start getting into bridges and root canals and implants then yes, you’re talking thousand and thousands of millions, but you could start with having available, to those who need it, simple extractions done safely, so that you’re not having people with chronic abscesses and simple fillings."

She said money isn't the only reason people aren't going to the dentist.