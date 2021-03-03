Amid Auckland lockdown, Erebus memorial critics pitch tents in protest at Parnell park

Protestors against the national Erebus memorial have put up tents in Auckland’s Parnell Rose Garden.

Because Auckland is currently under Covid-19 Alert Level 3 restrictions, it was a socially distanced effort with only a few tents up this afternoon.

Dame Naida Glavish says the 95-square-metre "monstrosity" will strip away Māori history at an old pa she knows as Mataharehare.

Auckland's Parnell residents threaten to glamp in protest over Erebus memorial

However, it puts her in opposition to ngāti whātua ōrakei. That hapu says it is completely in support of the project.