Amid Auckland lockdown, Erebus memorial critics pitch tents in protest at Parnell park

Protestors against the national Erebus memorial have put up tents in Auckland’s Parnell Rose Garden.

The protest, while Auckland remains under Covid-19 Alert Level 3, was socially distanced with only a few tents up this afternoon. Source: 1 NEWS

Because Auckland is currently under Covid-19 Alert Level 3 restrictions, it was a socially distanced effort with only a few tents up this afternoon.

Dame Naida Glavish says the 95-square-metre "monstrosity" will strip away Māori history at an old pa she knows as Mataharehare.

However, it puts her in opposition to ngāti whātua ōrakei. That hapu says it is completely in support of the project.

The Ministry of Culture and Heritage says the families of those who lost loved ones at Erebus remain at the heart of the memorial.

New Zealand
