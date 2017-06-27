America's Cup victory extra sweet for proud Palmerston North family of Team NZ cyclist

This morning's America's Cup victory was extra exciting for one Palmerston North family - their son and brother was on the boat.

The van Velthoovens are immensely proud of Simon van Velthooven, whose skills as an Olympic gold medal winning cyclist came to good use on the boat.

They were up well before the race started and watched nervously as the Kiwi team fended off Oracle to hold aloft the Auld Mug.