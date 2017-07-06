America's Cup parade route confirmed as Christchurch prepares to give Team NZ a warm southern welcome

The route for the America's Cup parade in Christchurch next Wednesday has been confirmed, as the city prepares to give the team a warm southern welcome.

The parade will be starting at 12pm from the corner of Colombo and Tuam streets (next to the Bus Exchange).

It will wind its way north along Colombo St before turning left into Hereford St, followed by a right turn into Montreal St.

The parade will finish up outside the Art Gallery with a formal welcome for Team New Zealand and a final chance to see the Cup.

Tom Cooper, Chief Executive of Christchurch and Canterbury Tourism says people should try and get to the parade early due to the large crowd expected.

"We're delighted that the parade is going through the central city giving people the opportunity to share in this fantastic win for New Zealand.

The route for the America's Cup parade in Christchurch. Source: Christchurch City Council

"Given it's the school holidays, we are expecting a large number of families to join the celebration," Mr Hooper said.

Participants will be hoping the weather is kinder than it was for the Auckland parade yesterday.