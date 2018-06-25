America's Cup heads to London - don't worry it's only to get Team New Zealand's name engraved

The America's Cup has provided plenty of drama over the years from legal fights, to catamarans versus yachts and even a hammer attack on the cup itself.

But now Team New Zealand has lifted the lid on some more skulduggery, this time involving the engraving of previous winners on the Auld Mug.

Seven Sharp reports just on a year since New Zealand won the cup in Bermuda, there’s still no reference to that on the trophy - because there’s no space on it.

It seems those who held the cup over the last 15 or so years quite liked seeing their name on it in larger font.

The original font going back to 1851 is a modest 1.5 millimetres in today's terms, expanding to three mils on the cup's second tier and now close to five mils.

To restore the balance, the cup's lower tiers are heading back to Garrards the crown jewellers in London - where it was delicately bent back into shape after that infamous hammer attack in 1997 - and where history will be rewritten, or more correctly, resized.

The bottom tier will be given smaller engraving and there will be space for more winners.

Also London-bound to be melted down and placed inside the cup are two pieces that mysteriously disappeared during its last repair and became the subject of a court order when they just as mysteriously reappeared in a listing on eBay.