TODAY |

Americans' Google searches on how to move to NZ spike amid US Capitol turmoil

Source:  1 NEWS

As protests erupted at Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., today — followed by a riot inside the US halls of power — Google searches for ‘how to move to New Zealand’ spiked to a seven-day high.

Google searches for how to move to New Zealand spiked to a seven-day high. Source: Google.

It comes amid an unprecedented day of political unrest in the United States as supporters of soon to be ousted President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol while lawmakers prepared to affirm successor Joe Biden's presidential victory.

The bedlam that ensued caused the debate over the electoral count to be suspended for hours, before resuming this afternoon.

Joe Biden calls storming of US Capitol by pro-Trump mob an 'unprecedented assault'

The searches peaked at 11.00am NZ time – people in the top five states searching were from Oregon, Colorado, Hawaii, Utah and Washington.

Searches for jobs in New Zealand were also up along with how much it would cost to move.

It’s not the first time the trend has emerged. In September last year, as the fiery Trump, Biden debate was televised, Americans also took to Google to search a possible move out of the US.

New Zealand
North America
Immigration
Internet
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Woman dies after suspected shark attack at Waihī Beach, first in 145 years
2
Rookie US congresswoman quoted Hitler outside US Capitol before mob violence
3
Four new Covid cases in NZ in past two days, two more cases of contagious variant found
4
Live: US Senate, House quash objection against certifying Pennsylvania votes
5
President Trump’s cabinet considers forcefully removing him over 'unstable' mental state – reports
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Rookie US congresswoman quoted Hitler outside US Capitol before mob violence

Woman dies after suspected shark attack at Waihī Beach, first in 145 years

Four people died in violent US Capitol uprising — police
01:58

Prominent Trump-supporting Senator changes tack, launches blistering attack after US Capitol stormed