TODAY |

American-Kiwi author and explorer returns to NZ for book tour

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Arts and Culture

Author, educator and explorer Jo Patti returns to New Zealand today to tour her new book and give back to the Kiwis who have a special place in her heart.

Ms Patti was born and raised in New Jersey but became a New Zealand citizen in 1994 after she was employed by Kahurangi national Maori Dance Theatre in Hastings and says she has "deep connections with Aotearoa".

She returns with two books, Kismet, which is a volume of poetry, and Getting Off the X, a collection of non-fiction stories about risk-taking and getting out of danger which speaks of her own personal tragedies.

In 2013, Jo lost her son, Denali Schmidt, who was killed along with his father climbing the K-2 in Pakistan.

Neither body has been found, and her daughter, Sequoia has since returned to the site to look for the pair.

"Getting Off The X means getting out of the line of fire and moving off the target area which can be danger in a physical, emotion or even spiritual sense," Jo says.

Over the next two months, Jo will tour both the North and the South Island, starting tomorrow in Auckland at Time Out Bookstore.

Author Jo Patti returns to New Zealand with book tour
Author Jo Patti returns to New Zealand with book tour Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Arts and Culture
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:54
The couple’s hunt to source one of the gin’s main ingredients in New Zealand has led to surprising places.
Taranaki couple goes above and beyond to make their gin product stand out
2
The Canberra Raiders great’s funeral showing why his loved ones have and always will be supported by the game he helped build on both sides of the Tasman.
Rugby league royalty perform stirring haka to farewell Kiwis great Quentin Pongia
3
Distraught mum stranded in India waiting on NZ visa for newborn - 'It's really killing us'
4
Kane Williamson of New Zealand, Virat Kohli of India, Faf Du Plessis of South Africa, Eoin Morgan of England, Sarfarez Ahmed of Pakistan, Dimuth Karunaratne of Sri Lanka, Gulbadin Naib of Afghanistan, Aaron Finch of Australia, Mashrafe Mortaza of Bangladesh and Jason Holder of West Indies pose for a group shot ahead of the Cricket World Cup.
Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli's World Cup picture sparks social media frenzy
5
Keith Lowe cared for the stolen trees for over 40 years.
Lower Hutt 93-year-old left devastated after bonsai trees he tended to for over 40 years stolen
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:41
Following recent complaints, our biggest online market place has banned the sale of controversial Golliwog dolls.

Sale of golliwog dolls banned by Trade Me

01:59
The war of words in the central city comes as yet another state in the US rolls back abortion rights while in New Zealand there has been a delay in drafting legislation to take abortion out of the Crimes Act.

Protesters rally for and against abortion in Auckland's CBD

'Gamechanger' - Multi-million dollar Otago cycle trail given the green light
New Zealand money.

IRD dishes out more than $80m in first week of automatic tax refunds