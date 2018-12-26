American dad plays cupid for his single sons while family holidays in NZ

An American couple have arrived in the country with their sons in tow, hoping to find them New Zealand partners.

It comes after Neil, who doesn’t want the family’s surname published, put an ad in the NZ Herald seeking what he called "nice New Zealand daughters" for his boys.

"My wife and I have three wonderful, successful, handsome, alas unmarried sons between the ages of 28 and 32" the classified advertisement reads.

While there are no firm offers of love yet, the family has been overwhelmed by more than 500 email responses.

Speaking to 1 NEWS after landing in Auckland from the United States west coast, Neil said the only regret he had was "a little angst" from one of his three sons.

Neil's sons.

One of the brothers, Benjamin, told 1 NEWS there has been a flurry of offers of people opening up their homes and showing them around.

"I'm personally not optimistic that I'm necessarily going to meet the love of my life, it'll be kind of a long distance relationship.

"But I am excited to meet some local people, everyone has been so warm and welcoming so it’s a great experience," he said.

When asked why the parents wanted their children married, grandchildren was the answer.

"I’m very competitive, my friends have grandchildren, I have to have them, you know how Americans are," Neil told 1 NEWS.

Another son Matthew said after spending time in Auckland the family will go to the likes of Great Barrier Island, the Bay of Islands, Rotorua and Taupo.

There’ll also be a stop at Hobbiton.

His brother Benjamin told 1 NEWS: "I’m still I think mostly here to spend time with family and enjoy this beautiful country.

"But if we meet some nice locals along the way I think that would be great".