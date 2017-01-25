American billionaire granted NZ citizenship never intended to live here, documents reveal

Prominent American businessman and President Trump supporter Peter Thiel only visited New Zealand four times and never intended to live here but was granted New Zealand citizenship because of his philanthropy, it's been revealed today.

Entrepreneur Peter Thiel. Source: Getty

A file of documents relating to the billionaire's history was released by the Department of Internal Affairs today.

It shows some high profile business backers such as Rod Drury and Sam Morgan supported his application to become a Kiwi citizen.