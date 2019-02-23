TODAY |

American Airlines to fly Christchurch to LA direct, launch Auckland to Dallas route

More From
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
North America
Travel
Tourism

American Airlines will fly direct from Los Angeles to Christchurch three times a week from next year.

It is also launching a service from Auckland to Dallas.

The airline says the flights will launch in October 2020, and makes it the only carrier to take people direct from the United States to the South Island.

American Airlines senior vice president Vasu Raja said Christchurch is the gateway to the South Island, which sums up everything its customers are looking for in New Zealand.

The flights between Christchurch and Los Angeles will take 13 hours.

Air New Zealand recently revealed it will launch a direct Auckland to New York service from October next year.

The Air New Zealand service will fly three times a week.

American Airlines aircrafts are seen at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
North America
Travel
Tourism
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:55
'That's not what you said in the lift' - Sam Cane stitches up SBW at press conference
2
Watch: Steve Hansen chokes up while revealing who he made personal call to shortly after All Blacks' loss
3
Sonny Bill Williams weighing up $10m deal to return to league ahead of likely final All Blacks Test - report
4
'It's quite a disrespectful question' – Steve Hansen snaps at reporter after captain quizzed about All Blacks' hunger
5
All Blacks-Wales third-place playoff to be shown on TVNZ1 with a delay
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
03:05

Public holiday 'not the way we build our shared understanding' of NZ Land Wars, Ardern says
01:35

South African immigrant who fell in love with Gisborne 18 years ago takes over as mayor

00:20

Auckland motorists warned to expect delays as convention centre fire clean-up continues
01:51

Parents at centre of Oranga Tamariki child uplift won't take part in Government review