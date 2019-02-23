American Airlines to fly Christchurch to LA direct, launch Auckland to Dallas route

American Airlines will fly direct from Los Angeles to Christchurch three times a week from next year.

It is also launching a service from Auckland to Dallas.

The airline says the flights will launch in October 2020, and makes it the only carrier to take people direct from the United States to the South Island.

American Airlines senior vice president Vasu Raja said Christchurch is the gateway to the South Island, which sums up everything its customers are looking for in New Zealand.

The flights between Christchurch and Los Angeles will take 13 hours.

Air New Zealand recently revealed it will launch a direct Auckland to New York service from October next year.