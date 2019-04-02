Ambulance services get $38 million funding boost, but falls short of amount St John want

New Zealand's ambulance services will get a pre-Budget funding boost, however it falls short of the full funding model St John Ambulance were hoping for.

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters said as part of the pre-Budget announcement, $21 million would go to ambulance services St John and Wellington Free Ambulance over the next two years. Another $17.2m would go to operational funding over four years.

"There is a growing demand for ambulance services, including in rural areas," Mr Peters said. "Ambulances now respond to over 550,000 emergency 111 calls a year, with more than 440,000 calls resulting in an ambulance being dispatched."

"This one-off funding will relieve immediate pressures and provide certainty while St John and Wellington Free work with the Ministry of Health, ACC and District Health Boards on the long-term sustainability of their services."

St John Ambulance is facing a multi-million dollar deficit and was demanding Government fully fund the service. The $21 million falls short of full funding.



The Government currently funds 72 per cent of St John's operating costs through the Ministry of Health and ACC. The other 28 per cent, about $65 million, comes from ambulance charges and fundraising.

Mr Peters said the services would "continue to rely on community generosity" for the non-Government funded percentage.

Health Minister David Clark said the one-off funding boost was additional to a $17.2 million increase in operational funding over four years, as part of Budget 2019.

"Our ambulance services deserve a secure and sustainable future," Dr Clark said.

St John Chief Executive Peter Bradley said the boost "sends a strong signal that Government has listened to our serious concerns and wants to support the growing demand on our services and the valuable skills and innovation we provide".

In the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll, New Zealanders believed St John Ambulance should be fully funded by the Government.

Of those polled, 88 per cent responded that St John should be fully funded by the Government, 9 per cent were against the idea and 3 per cent did not know.