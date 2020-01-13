TODAY |

Ambulance officer assaulted during attempted burglary of Warkworth St John station

A female ambulance officer has been assaulted in an attempted burglary last night at a St John ambulance station in Warkworth, north of Auckland.

The incident happened after 11pm on the night of January 12, during a suspected burglary. Source: 1 NEWS

Police say the woman was injured and taken to hospital following the assault. She has since been discharged this morning.

Inspector Mark Fergus says police were notified about the incident on Brown Road at around 11.30pm. 

"Initial inquiries are underway and at this stage it’s believed the woman was assaulted by an offender who had broken into the premise to commit a burglary," said Mr Fergus. 

Police say the offender fled the scene and is still on the run. 

A scene guard was put in place overnight at the ambulance station and police remain at the property this morning conducting a scene examination.

Police will also be conducting area inquiries and speaking with nearby residents.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Waitemata Police on 09 839 0697 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

