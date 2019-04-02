TODAY |

Ambulance involved in two-vehicle crash in Te Kuiti, multiple people injured

Source:  1 NEWS

Multiple people have been injured in Te Kuiti after a car accident involving an ambulance this afternoon.

A New Zealand Police vehicle with a road block in place (file image). Source: 1 NEWS

1 NEWS understands five patients have been hurt in the incident which is believed to be a hit-and-run and has left the ambulance on its roof.

Police have confirmed they are attending the crash on Ngarongo Street and have closed off the road for the time being.

A police spokesperson told 1 NEWS there does not appear to be any serious injuries at this stage.

More to come.

New Zealand
Accidents
