Ambitious young couple crowd fund for Christchurch's first cat cafe

An ambitious young couple are crowd funding to open the South Island's first cat cafe.

Nate Ball and Alyssa O'Connor are aiming to raise $25,000 for Catnap Cafe, which if successful will double as a cafe and centre for homeless cats.

The pair volunteer at Cat Rescue Christchurch but say they want to help "even more" homeless cats of Christchurch.

With well over $5,000 raised on Kickstarter and climbing quickly, the couple are hoping to provide a unique cafe experience to the people of Christchurch.

"Post-earthquake Christchurch is constantly changing and we want to be part of that change, to be a positive presence in a community that has been through a lot over the last several years," the pair wrote on Facebook.

"The cat area will be a place for people and cats to come together in a fun and cosy environment with comfy couches, bean bags, cat toys, boxes and basically anything awesome we can find/build to keep our cats happy."