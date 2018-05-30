Ambitious Taranaki conservation project aims to rid farms, parks and reserves of stoats, rats and possums

An ambitious conservation project kicked off today in Taranaki, with $11 million of funding from the government.



Taranaki aims to be the first predator-free region in the country through a project called Taranaki Taku Turranga.

Towards a Predator-Free Taranaki will cost nearly $50 million in the first five years as it aims to remove stoats, rats and possums from farms, parks, reserves and Mt Taranaki.

Taranaki Regional Council Chairman, David MacLeod, says the community must get behind the project to achieve the government's goal.

"This is a massive opportunity for the region and for New Zealand," he said.

"The support from Predator Free 2050 Ltd enables our region to protect and enhance native wildlife and plants, building on existing predator-control work."

700,000 hectares will be divided into pizza-like slices with phases of work rolled out around the mountain.

A phone app will provide live trapping data, with information collated about how and where predators are caught and remote sensors and high-tech equipment will help create a virtual barrier and prevent re-infestations.

Predator Free 2050 Ltd Chief Executive, Ed Chignell, says this project will pave the way for other regions to carry out similar work.