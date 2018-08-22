Amazon Australia opens up to NZ customers

New Zealanders keen on online shopping can now buy directly from global giant Amazon's Australian site.

It comes more than three years after Amazon launched its dedicated Australian website.

"We are excited to offer Kiwis access to millions of products at great prices," Tony Austin, general manager of Exports for Amazon.com.au, said.

"We know many New Zealand customers are already shopping on the US store and we are pleased to be offering them a faster option."

Amazon has six distribution centres in operation and planned in Australia.

It comes as Jeff Bezos stepped down as Amazon's CEO today, 27 years to the day he founded the company in his Seattle garage.

Bezos will be taking over the role of executive chair to concentrate on other projects, including space travel.

Andy Jassy, who ran Amazon's cloud-computing business, is replacing Bezos. He has to grapple with a workforce increasingly seeking to unionise for better work conditions.