'Amazing, love it!' - Oprah shares excitement over NZ chopper ride with fans

Oprah's praise of New Zealand's scenery continues today as she took a sightseeing helicopter ride around Lake Hawea.

The 63-year-old media personality is in Queenstown to film the Disney movie A Wrinkle In Time, and took to her Instagram story account to share her experience with her fans.

The video showed her and director Ava DuVernay before takeoff as she told the camera, "Here we go, we're going to see New Zealand from the air."

It's followed by vistas of the Southern Alps from the air, featuring views of tiny houses from the sky, snow-capped peaks, blue skies with fluffy clouds, and mountaintops emerging through a sea of clouds.

'Amazing, love it!', she could be heard saying over the whine of the helicopter engine.

Since she reached our shores three days ago, she has been fangirling over the sights of Lake Hawea and Queenstown, tagging her Instagram photos with #ilovenewzealand.