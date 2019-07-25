TODAY |

'An amazing job' - Christchurch gas explosion survivors thank emergency workers, wider community

Thomas Mead
1 NEWS Reporter
More From
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Accidents
Thomas Mead

The family who survived the Christchurch gas explosion have sent a message of thanks out to the wider community tonight, following their horrifying ordeal.

Family spokesperson Donnelle Glen returned to the property with her fiancée Alan Morton today to thank the emergency workers and neighbours.

Her mother was one of the five people inside when the house exploded last Friday, sending debris across the neighbourhood.

While those affected are still too traumatised to speak publicly, Ms Glen says they are enormously grateful to those who helped them.

"Just on behalf of all the families that are involved, I just want to thank everybody, obviously the first responders and the guys that run in and helped as well," she says.

"It's just amazing, you guys just did an amazing job to pull them all out and help them out, so thank you all."

Ms Glen's mother has since been discharged and is recovering the best she can, but three others remain in hospital, including one in a critical condition and two in a stable condition.

With the formal investigation still underway, the family can't talk about what happened just yet.

But despite everything they've been through, they say they're just thankful everyone survived.

"It's just a miracle that everybody's got out safe and we're glad that everybody's safe," Mr Morton says.

"That is the lotto, they've won it, they've won it, that day."

The family are grateful to still have their mum and now looking towards recovery.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Donnelle Glen returned to the property to thank emergency workers and neighbours. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Accidents
Thomas Mead
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:44
As 1 NEWS reporter Katie Bradford explains, the elderly are being hit particularly hard.
Low interest rates making it tough for Kiwis trying to get ahead through saving money
2
The car, thought to be stolen, was being followed overhead by the police Eagle helicopter.
Video shows stolen car slamming head-on into another vehicle after driving wrong-way up Auckland motorway
3
Barrett, the All Blacks regular No 10, will play at fullback against the Springboks on Saturday.
'I didn't ask him his opinion' – Steve Hansen on telling Beauden Barrett he's playing fullback
4
Peter Ellis.
Peter Ellis takes fight to clear name to Supreme Court
5
The Silver Ferns defender said now she's back in NZ she hopes to watch the All Blacks play this weekend.
Phoenix Karaka eager to back partner Patrick Tuipulotu's own World Cup bid - 'Hope I'm going to Tokyo!'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Woman's death in Ngaruawahia prompts police investigation
Peter Ellis.

Peter Ellis takes fight to clear name to Supreme Court

Ombudsman finds Invercargill Prison conditions have improved but still lacking in some areas
01:41
They had just seconds to pull their toddler from the vehicle before it was swallowed.

Aussie family escapes from vehicle moments before roads collapses in Indonesia