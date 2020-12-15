'Amazing, humble' Hastings man who cares for a dozen children rewarded with Christmas giveaway

An amazing uncle in the Hastings suburb of Whakatu, has been surprised with a Christmas hamper and a $1000 New World gift card for his selflessness in caring for his extended family, including a dozen nieces and nephews.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Ihaia Rollo said he was blown away when TVNZ1's Breakfast's Matty McLean knocked on his door around 8am this morning.

"Straight away that money is going to the kids," he said.

"I'm not the person to sort of like acknowledgment, I just do the things because they need to be done and this is incredible, really appreciate it, really appreciate this."

Ihaia's sister Fleur nominated him for the giveaway this morning.

She said he cooks, cleans, gets nieces and nephews to bed and even helped them buy their first home.

"He's amazing, he's humble, he's a great guy and we love him," Fleur said.

"He's one of our key support people. We couldn't do half of what we do without him in our lives.