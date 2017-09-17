Amazing footage of lightning striking New Plymouth art structure takes internet by storm

Incredible footage of New Plymouth's Wind Wand being struck by lightning has had more than 100,000 views on a Facebook page since it was posted last night.

The video of the sculpture by Len Lye bearing the brunt of a ferocious lightning strike was shared to the PrimoWireless Facebook page

The Wind Wand is a 48-metre kinetic sculpture that is an iconic sight on the New Plymouth skyline and lights up at night.

New Plymouth District Council Recreation and Culture Manager Teresa Turner told 1 NEWS there was no obvious damage to the sculpture, but that it would be inspected to "determine what, if any, maintenance is required".

PrimoWireless also shared footage of the chimney at Port Taranaki being struck by lightning at about 5.14pm.