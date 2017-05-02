 

'Amazing' day as $2 billion pay equity deal for aged care workers is signed off

Ryan Boswell 

1 NEWS Reporter

The Government has signed off a $2 billion pay equity settlement for aged care workers. 

More than 55,000 workers will benefit after worker Kristine Bartlett argued the case.
The Minister of Health, Jonathan Coleman, met with aged care worker Kristine Bartlett, union representatives and health officials in his Beehive office this afternoon.

It comes after a long legal battle through the courts, where Ms Bartlett argued she was not being paid the same as a man with similar qualifications and responsibilities. 

It led to a Government inquiry into pay equity in the aged care sector.

An aged care worker on the minimum wage will now take home another $106 a week from 1 July, 2017. 

Lower Hutt caregiver Kristine Bartlett, outside the Court of Appeal, is fronting the test case that could result in thousands of women throughout New Zealand being paid higher wages

More than 55,000 workers will be affected by today's signing.

"This day has come where we can actually sign the settlement off which is just amazing. I really haven't come down to earth since last week two weeks ago from this wonderful news," Ms Bartlett said.

"I have found everyday I've been to work I'm getting hugged and kissed from all my colleagues. I've never had so many hugs for a long time," she said.

"The atmosphere at work has been absolutely amazing. Everybody's just on a high. It is just so touching that this has finally come to the end of it and everything's worked out well."

00:32
