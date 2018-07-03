'It was amazing' – Air New Zealand world's first airline to serve up the Impossible Burger on flights

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
Chris Hipkins has come under fire from National, who says he is not listening to principals who are unhappy with the NCEA review.
The MP said it was "very difficult for all of the families that are affected by this".
Tagata Pasifika met Alan Wendt, Parliament’s sign language interpreter, about his high-profile role.
Video sent to 1 NEWS shows the large whale lunge feeding close to the shore with birds circling overhead.
Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football buffs to break down this morning's action.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ