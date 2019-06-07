Amateur prospector talks about 'surreal' moment he discovered $20k gold nugget in a West Coast creek bed

A West Coast man has quite literally "struck gold" while fossicking around a Hokitika creek bed this week.

Craig Douglas found one of the largest gold nuggets New Zealand has seen in around 40 years when he took his metal detector out for a walk on Monday.

Mr Douglas told Seven Sharp how he reacted when he found the nugget.

"I used some expletives and stared at it for a moment not believing what I was seeing, it was surreal really."

The 6.25 ounces (177g) gold nugget has been valued at $20,000 and has already been bought by a Canterbury collector for an undisclosed sum that was below its valuation.

"Part of me wanted to keep it for a sentimental thing but decided the best thing was not to have it in my possession anymore," Mr Douglas said.