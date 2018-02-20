 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'I am not ruling out visiting them in the future' – Education Minister quizzed over visiting partnership schools

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The Minister of Education was asked today by the opposition about his intentions to visit a charter school. 

Nikki Kaye asked Chris Hipkins about a meeting he had with one charter school in Northland.
Source: 1 NEWS

National's Nikki Kaye asked Chris Hipkins during Question Time today: "What specific advice, if any, has he received from officials that advises him to not visit partnership schools?"

"I discussed the issues with the Ministry of Education officials last year when we were planning the process of ending charter schools and removing it from legislation, whilst transitioning those individual schools... I made the decision not to visit charter schools while that process was taking place," Mr Hipkins replied. 

"I've been largely successful in doing that, with one exception.

"I am not, however, ruling out visiting them in the future."

The opposition have been calling the government to visit a partnership school, after announcing plans to potentially close some of them. 

Ms Kaye then questioned Mr Hipkins over a meeting with a Trust that run two charter schools. 

Mr Hipkins said he had had discussions with other existing charter schools, but said the Ministry of Education would be in charge of any negotiations with partnership schools. 

Related

Politics

Education

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:29
1
Greymouth Mayor Tony Kokshoorn said the winds are starting to move in now and residents should prepare.

LIVE: Ex-Cyclone Gita 'a few hours' from making landfall but both islands being battered


00:16
2
The strong winds have begun to cause power outages and damage to properties as the cyclone moves in.

Raw video: Cyclone Gita's damaging winds blow off part of house's roof in Westport

01:23
3
‘It will really start to go downhill’ – Latest Gita forecast as the country wakes to wind and rain

Transport networks cope with heavy morning rain as preparations for Cyclone Gita continue

4
Jacinda Ardern and Paula Bennett

Live stream: Paula Bennett and Jacinda Ardern go head to head in Parliament’s Question Time


00:15
5
Liz Swaney was disappointed she didn't reach the final - instead she placed dead last.

Watch: Hungarian skier competes in Winter Olympics halfpipe without attempting any tricks

01:58
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

The worst of Gita should cross the country tonight – the morning will still be rough but should improve across the day

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

03:32
1 NEWS political reporter Katie Bradford brings us the latest details from the National Party leadership race.

Analysis: National Party leadership race fires up, deputy position now open

1 NEWS political reporter Katie Bradford brings the latest details from the race.

00:23
Bevan Muollo of Higgins Group says his company has been flat out delivering sandbags around the city.

'We've got to stick together' - Nelson residents grateful for free sandbag deliveries as Cyclone Gita bears down

Higgins Concrete Nelson put an offer on Facebook to deliver free sand to residents in low lying areas.

00:52
He’s the fifth contender to put his name forward for National’s top position.

Steven Joyce confident he's different to Key and English - 'I have a reputation for getting things done'

Mr Joyce will contest the National Party leadership and says: "I'm a little bit different and bring my own style".

00:29
Greymouth Mayor Tony Kokshoorn said the winds are starting to move in now and residents should prepare.

LIVE: Ex-Cyclone Gita 'a few hours' from making landfall but both islands being battered

A State of Emergency has been declared in Christchurch due to the ex-cyclone's impacts.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 