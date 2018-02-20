'I am not ruling out visiting them in the future' – Education Minister quizzed over visiting partnership schools

The Minister of Education was asked today by the opposition about his intentions to visit a charter school.

National's Nikki Kaye asked Chris Hipkins during Question Time today: "What specific advice, if any, has he received from officials that advises him to not visit partnership schools?"

"I discussed the issues with the Ministry of Education officials last year when we were planning the process of ending charter schools and removing it from legislation, whilst transitioning those individual schools... I made the decision not to visit charter schools while that process was taking place," Mr Hipkins replied.

"I've been largely successful in doing that, with one exception.

"I am not, however, ruling out visiting them in the future."

The opposition have been calling the government to visit a partnership school, after announcing plans to potentially close some of them.

Ms Kaye then questioned Mr Hipkins over a meeting with a Trust that run two charter schools.