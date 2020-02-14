'I am not a racist', Sir Bob Jones says after dropping defamation case against filmmaker Renae Maihi

Sir Bob Jones has today dropped his defamation case against Renae Maihi, denying the filmmaker's claim he's a "racist".

Your playlist will load after this ad

In a statement released today after confirmation the case was dropped Sir Bob said: "I have today discontinued my proceedings against Ms Maihi. I also understand Ms Maihi intends to take down her petition against me".

"I filed these proceedings because I was deeply offended by Ms Maihi’s allegations. I am not a racist. I now accept, however, Ms Maihi’s offence taking was a sincerely held opinion."



Sir Bob had accused Ms Maihi of damaging his reputation by calling him racist and setting up a petition to strip him of his knighthood.



The petition was in response to a column the property investor wrote suggesting Waitangi Day be replaced by "Māori Gratitude Day".

Four days of the defamation case played out this week in the High Court at Wellington before the case was dropped today.

Sir Bob said while both parties in the case "may never align on what is acceptable humour," he contended that "no malice was intended by either, thus it is sensible to put an end to proceedings."