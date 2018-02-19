'I am in to win this race' - Mark Mitchell enters National Party leadership race, has stern words for government

National's leadership battle has intensified today, with Mark Mitchell announcing his bid to replace Bill English.

Former Defence Minister Mr Mitchell last week hinted strongly at a run and made the move official at a press conference from a windy Orewa Beach in Auckland this afternoon.

"I am announcing that I have entered the race to become the National Party leader.

"I want to make it very clear I am entering the race because I want to win I am in to win this race," Mr Mitchell said.

He also had some strong words for National's rival parties, stating he wants to hold "the shambolic government" to account.

Standing next to his wife Peggy Bourne, Mr Mitchell said he has "strong support" from the National caucus and that he wouldn't be going for the leadership if he didn't.

Mr Mitchell says he has a proven track record of leadership that sets him apart from his rivals, and he won't be going for the deputy role if someone else gains the leadership.

Meanwhile the party's "minister of everything" and campaign manager, Steven Joyce, has also still not ruled himself out.

Mr Mitchell joins Judith Collins, Amy Adams and Simon Bridges in the running for the top job.