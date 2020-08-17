'I am his voice' - Wife of 51st Christchurch victim preparing for terrorist's sentencing

Hamimah Tuyan has made the long journey from Singapore to Christchurch many times before.

Your playlist will load after this ad

In the days after last year's terrorist attack on March 15, she travelled to be by her injured husband's side in hospital.



Zekeriya Tuyan, who was shot in the chest at Al Noor Mosque, became the 51st and final person to die as a result of the shooting when he succumbed to his injuries two months later.



Dr Tuyan, a speech therapist with two sons, also travelled to the South Island on March 15 this year, only for the planned one-year-on commemoration to be cancelled as Covid-19 landed in New Zealand.



This month, she is making the journey once more to join with fellow victims and give an impact statement at the sentencing of the Christchurch mosques terrorist, which finally begins on Monday.



"Hopefully I will be calm, cool and collected," she tells AAP.



"I will imagine my sons standing in front of me and eyeballing me, gesturing me not to cry.



"It will be hard."



Victim impact statements are a crucial part of New Zealand's justice system.



They will form the bulk of an expected four-day sentencing for Brenton Tarrant, the Australian man who will be sentenced.



Justice Cameron Mander has advised that 66 victims will give statements; delivered themselves, by support workers, or tabled in writing.



It will be New Zealand's longest and most complex sentencing.



Many are joining with Dr Tuyan and travelling from overseas.



Covid-19 has complicated the picture further, requiring international arrivals to quarantine for a fortnight and then physically distance in court; halving the number of people present.



Dr Tuyan, who has left her young sons in the care of her family to make this trip, said missing the sentencing was never an option for her.



"It's important because my husband is not here to speak for himself. I am his voice," she said.



"If he was here and the situation was reversed, he would do the same.



"It's important for me to read it out, say it in my own voice. For the judge to hear. For him to hear. And for my brothers and sisters to hear."



Dr Tuyan said she'd had up days and down days while in quarantine preparing for the sentencing, but she wasn't thinking about being in the same room as her husband's murderer.



"I am proud that I have been successful in preventing him from occupying my headspace and my heartspace," she said of the terrorist.

"In these weeks, my mind hasn't gone there.



"I take solace in knowing that while we will be occupying the different space in court, we will be standing on opposite sides of morality. I will be standing on the side of decent people."



With such a diverse group of people affected, others take different views.



Abdul Aziz, who was at the Linwood Islamic Centre during the attack and frightened the terrorist into leaving the mosque, said he didn't want to speak.



"I wanted to give a statement but I don't want to read it. I will give it to the judge to read it," he told AAP.



"Everybody has different minds and ways of dealing with it. This is my way."



Mr Aziz, who lives in Christchurch, says many in his community have felt anxious as the sentencing approached.



"But not me. I just want to get on with it and get over it. Finish the sentencing, have everything done and to give peace of mind for everybody," he says.



One of the most prominent faces among victims is Farid Ahmed.



Mr Ahmed's wife Husna was killed after she went back into Al Noor, hoping to find her partner.



Mr Ahmed has become renowned locally for forgiving the terrorist despite his atrocity.



He has also written a book titled 'Husna's Story' and travelled to the White House to meet Donald Trump as part of a conference on "religious freedom".



He has also chosen not to give a statement, believing it could empower the terrorist.



"Why should I give him that gratification?" he told Stuff.



"I don't want to give him the power, in terms of my healing and peace.



"To me, his action spoke loud enough. He killed 51 people and injured so many. He has spoken enough for me."



All three agree on the importance on sitting through the four days, seeing and hearing their brothers, sisters, mothers, fathers, friends and colleagues share their stories.

"I feel it's my responsibility, my duty to listen to each and every story," Dr Tuyan said.

