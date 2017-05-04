 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

New Zealand


'I am Ella, also known as Lorde, and I will be chatting to Toni on Seven Sharp tonight'

share

Source:

Seven Sharp

Seven Sharp presenter Toni Street was "buzzing" after meeting Kiwi music royalty Lorde in Auckland today in an interview that will be aired on tonight's show. 

The pair talk about "everything and anything", tonight on TVNZ1's Seven Sharp.
Source: Seven Sharp

"Wow, I could have sat there all day," Toni said. 

The pair spoke about "how [Lorde] used to be so shy, and quite stand offish."

But during the interview, Toni said Lorde was "the exact opposite". 

The superstar opens up about her new music and how she looks back on her younger self in an interview on Seven Sharp tonight.
Source: Seven Sharp

"She was warm, she was loving, she was happy, she was giving."

"She just talked about everything and anything, nothing was off-limits."

Lorde's trophy cabinet holds 10 New Zealand music awards and two Grammys. In a promo vid for the interview, she says "'I am Ella, also known as Lorde, and I will be chatting to Toni on Seven Sharp". 

Watch Toni Street's interview with Lorde on Seven Sharp, TVNZ 1 at 7pm. We'll also bring you an extended video after the show. 

The Kiwi singer-songwriter made her second appearance on popular American show Saturday Night Live.
Source: 1 NEWS

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
She was joined by Princes Philip, Charles, William and Harry, as well as Camilla and Catherine.

'You could safely assume the Queen and Prince Philip are not dead', Buckingham Palace says amid reports of 'emergency meeting'

00:43
2
The two fatalities of the crash on SH1 at Bankside were the occupants of the campervan.

Two dead after tourist campervan crosses centre line on Canterbury road and hits ute coming other way

3

Live stream: Te Karere

4
Wellington

Wellington named world's most liveable city in global survey

00:30
5
The Kiwi heavyweight has issued a promise to those intending on illegally viewing his bout with Razvan Cojanu this weekend.

'If I catch you, you're going to be in trouble' - Joseph Parker's warning to illegal streamers

00:24
The superstar opens up about her new music and how she looks back on her younger self in an interview on Seven Sharp tonight.

'I am Ella, also known as Lorde, and I will be chatting to Toni on Seven Sharp tonight'

The pair talk about "everything and anything", tonight on Seven Sharp.

Wellington

Wellington named world's most liveable city in global survey

The capital has beaten stiff international competition to emerge on top.

Lynn Abraham is on trial in the Auckland District Court, facing 11 charges.

Parents back daycare teacher accused of assaulting pre-schoolers, one tells court claims are 'repugnant'

Lynn Abraham is charged with smacking and force-feeding children.

00:50
Health Minister Johnathan Coleman says cases of mental health issues are rising and more needs to be done.

More funding for mental health coming in Budget as Health Minister acknowledges 'more needs to be done'

Jonathan Coleman is promising big changes to the way mental health is dealt with.

04:26
1 NEWS’ Europe Correspondent has the latest just days out from the French presidential election runoff

Kiwis in France 'absolutely terrified' of Le Pen getting into power in France – Emma Keeling

1 NEWS' Europe Correspondent has the latest just days out from the presidential election runoff.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ