'I am Ella, also known as Lorde, and I will be chatting to Toni on Seven Sharp tonight'

Seven Sharp presenter Toni Street was "buzzing" after meeting Kiwi music royalty Lorde in Auckland today in an interview that will be aired on tonight's show.

"Wow, I could have sat there all day," Toni said.

The pair spoke about "how [Lorde] used to be so shy, and quite stand offish."

But during the interview, Toni said Lorde was "the exact opposite".

"She was warm, she was loving, she was happy, she was giving."

"She just talked about everything and anything, nothing was off-limits."

Lorde's trophy cabinet holds 10 New Zealand music awards and two Grammys. In a promo vid for the interview, she says "'I am Ella, also known as Lorde, and I will be chatting to Toni on Seven Sharp".