'I am delighted' - police boss happy 880 new cops will move in to help fight crime, gangs, P, family violence

Increased activity in crime, gangs, methamphetamine, child protection and family violence in New Zealand will be matched by a healthy increase of 880 new police officers in these areas.

And, it's music to Police Commissioner Mike Bush's ears.

Mr Bush is welcoming Prime Minister Bill English's announcement to bring in 1125 new police staff to bolster the ranks.

The announcement includes putting an extra 880 new police officers into frontline roles.

These roles include response, organised crime, gangs and methamphetamine, child protection, family violence and in rural and ethnically diverse communities.

He said while crime was lower than it was five years ago, there was an increase in demand for police services in those areas.

On top of the 1125 extra staff, police have received funding to establish a new, non-emergency telephone number.

They can also increase air support capacity through 24-7 availability of Eagle, their flight unit, all-year round.

The new non-emergency number will mean members of the public can use it to reach police for non-urgent issues, no matter where in the country they are.

Specially trained staff will answer their calls. They will then help the caller with their query.

The increased capacity of "Eagle" will mean it is available 24-7 with a deployment time of between 10 and 15 minutes, as soon as a call comes in.

"I am delighted with the decision the government has made to further invest in police and in the communities we are here to serve," Mr Bush said.