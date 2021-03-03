TODAY |

'Always encouraging' - No new Covid-19 community cases reported overnight, Chris Hipkins says

Source:  1 NEWS

No community Covid-19 cases have been reported overnight, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins has confirmed.

Your playlist will load after this ad

But The Covid-19 Response Minister says it’s too early to look at moving out of lockdown. Source: Breakfast

Speaking on Breakfast this morning, Hipkins said it was still early in the day but the result was “always encouraging”.

The Covid-19 Response Minister reiterated that the next two days would be critical in knowing how big the Auckland cluster had become.

“If we're going to start to see any big number of cases we’d expect to see evidence of that in the next 24 to 48 hours,” he said.

Covid-19 testing station in Wiri, South Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS

Hipkins would not be drawn on the likelihood of Auckland moving down to Alert Level 2 at the end of this current seven-day period.

“We’ll let people know well in advance of the end of the current seven-day period but at this point I wouldn’t want to speculate on that.”

Auckland was plunged into a seven-day lockdown on Sunday morning after a man tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday. The 21-year-old South Auckland man breached Covid-19 rules by going out and about when he should have been isolating.

The rest of New Zealand moved to Alert Level 2 on Sunday for seven days.

No new Covid-19 community cases have been recorded in New Zealand for the last two days in a row.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'Hurtful and wrong' - Six Dr Seuss books will stop being published due to racist images
2
Bachelor NZ: Contestant dating again after fiancé killed in crash day after proposing
3
Morning Briefing March 3: Crunch time comes for latest lockdown
4
'I'm sick of your tricks, Dad' — Christchurch Lotto winner's family didn't believe he'd won $22.5 million jackpot
5
Migrant worker furious, says his visa application wasn't correctly assessed
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Tauranga housing dip hints at nationwide slowdown in skyrocketing house prices — report
00:26

National wants boost in Covid-19 self-isolation payment to match person’s full income
02:52

Cancer patient told palliative care only option after being rejected Pharmac funding

Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras protestors determined to march despite Covid restrictions