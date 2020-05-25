TODAY |

Alternatives for out-of-stock contraceptive pill now running out too

Source:  1 NEWS

Four varieties of the contraceptive pill are out of stock in New Zealand, including two brought in as alternatives for another drug.

Source: istock.com

Brevinor and Necon were stocked as alternatives for Norimin, when supply ran out either this year.

But now supply of those alternatives is expected to run out by mid-October, with more Norimin not expected until mid-February.

There's also a shortage of Brevinor-1, which is a separate drug to Brevinor.

Pharmac says around 9000 women take Brevinor-1, while around 16,000 women take either Norimin or its replacements Brevinor or Necon.

"Some pharmacies may still have stock of the temporary alternative brands Necon or Brevinor to replace Norimin to fill prescriptions, but this will be limited and unevenly distributed across the country," acting medical director Dr Ken Clark told 1 NEWS in a statement today.

"We recognise and acknowledge this situation will be disruptive for some people."

Read More
Pharmac to lift dispensing restrictions, caused by Covid-19, for most meds

Clark encourages impacted people to talk to their prescriber about other contraceptive options.

Manufacturer Pfizer says the shortage of its oral contraceptives is due to a manufacturing delay, adding the company is "committed to actively resolving this matter".

"Pfizer advises patients who need to replenish their supply to discuss alternative contraception options with their healthcare professional," a spokesperson said.

These oral contraceptives are the latest drugs to struggle with supply issues due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

To ease the pressure on the systems, most prescription medications were limited to a one-month or three-month supply at a time, instead of longer periods.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Alternatives for out-of-stock contraceptive pill now running out too
2
Jacinda Ardern overrode Electoral Commission's advice on new election date
3
Collins says it's 'verging on corruption' for Govt to announce marae funding boost just days from election
4
'Charges likely' after woman allegedly escapes from managed isolation facility in Auckland
5
Homicide police appeal for information after 'unprovoked attack' at Auckland park leaves 21-year-old dead
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:18

Jacinda Ardern overrode Electoral Commission's advice on new election date

Family of missing Kiwi hopeful after suspected debris found from sunken livestock ship

Homicide police appeal for information after 'unprovoked attack' at Auckland park leaves 21-year-old dead

Third of sexual assaults on university students go unreported - study