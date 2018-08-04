 

Alt-right Canadian speakers spark heated protests despite cancellation of talk

Right wing Canadian speakers Lauren southern and Stefan Molyneux may have had their event cancelled last night, but they still sparked heated scenes on the streets of Auckland today.

A group of around 30 people turned out to defend the pair's right to speak, but tensions flared when up to 100 counter-protesters turned up.

One side wanting to give the controversial Canadians the right to speak in the country after the Powerstation cancelled Ms Southern and Mr Molyneux's event hours before they were due to speak.

"I'm here because a travesty happened yesterday where a private event was sabotaged by people that actually hate freedom of speech so I'm here to stand up for the people," one protester said.

Others say Ms Southern and Mr Molyneux are simply spreading hate and division which needs to be stopped.

"I came from a country who survived terrible wars, ethnic cleansing and genocide and I'm happy to be in New Zealand to give birth to my child," a counter-protester from Bosnia and Herzigovina said.

Dr Huhana Hickey, a member of the Human Rights Review Tribunal who watched the protest unfold from a distance, said people "had every right" to see the pair speak.

"It's the same way as if I want to go to a Buddhist temple or a church – I can go," Dr Hickey said.

However, she said the alt-right couple should be challenged and have their views debated in public.

"We need to be able to discuss why people feel disconnected, why people feel this anger. Is it because there's a shift in numbers of, say, white people to people of colour, or is it that the ideology or capitalism or all that ideology is starting to fail?"

Mr Molyneux has since posted a video to YouTube deriding Powerstation's decision to cancel their event, saying, "Free speech is under significant attack and it's crumbling in particular in places like New Zealand".

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says New Zealanders are hostile to their views.

"I think you'll see from the reaction they've had from New Zealanders that their views are not those that are shared by this country and I'm quite proud of that," Ms Ardern said.

Police are currently investigating claims of a bomb threat at the Auckland venue the pair had planned to use.

A group of about 30 people turned out to defend Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux’s right to speak but tensions flared when around one hundred counter-protesters arrived. Source: 1 NEWS
Emily Cooper
1 NEWS Reporter
Emily Cooper

They help produce a third of the food we eat in New Zealand, and now the government wants to keep a close eye on our bee population to ensure the vital work they do to pollinate our food continues into the future.

With bee numbers in decline around the world, the government is calling on all bee keepers around the country to take an annual survey about the health of their hives, to ensure New Zealand's bee stocks aren't declining.

John Burnett, who has been bee keeping as a job and hobby for over 30 years, says things are a lot harder than they were before

"At the start it was very easy, you just plonked a hive at the bottom of the garden and let them look after themselves," he told 1NEWS.

He says the Varroa Mite invasion changed bee keeping completely and if anything similar was to come to our shores again, it would be disastrous.

Minister of Agriculture's Damien O'Connor is encouraging the country's 8000 hobbyist and professional bee keepers to take the survey.

Bee keepers can receive access to the survey from next month.

"Then we can equip the bee keepers and everyone else to deal with disease and other challenges that they have," Mr O'Connor told 1NEWS.

"There's pressure on the industry both from growth, but also from growing disease pressures, so we've got to be in a better position to help them to manage."

As well as being a $5 billion industry in New Zealand, it's predicted around a third of our food is dependent on bees.

Population loss is an issue overseas, and the government wants to insure it doesn't become an issue here.

"We've had under 10 per cent colony loss, but if you look at other countries in the Northern Hemisphere and the US, they're all around 30 to 40 per cent," CEO of Apiculture NZ Karis Kos said.

Information from the survey will also go into an international database to monitor bee stocks worldwide.

Results are expected to be released in the next few months.

Bee numbers are falling around the world and New Zealand beekeepers from backyard hobbyists to big industry players are being asked to do their part to make sure that's not happening here. Source: 1 NEWS
Emily Cooper
RNZ rnz.co.nz
A Christchurch charity is furious up to $8000 worth of food was stolen from its food bank.

The freezers at 0800 Hungry's premises on Waterman Place were broken into overnight Wednesday.

They contained high-end stock such as prawns, lamb roasts, and salmon, said chief executive Kerry Bensemann.

He said he had hoped the food could have put a smile on someone's face.

"It's the public of Christchurch who they've taken from, it was given for the people in need and it never got to them because someone got greedy.

"Something will come of this because I'm not going to give up until I've identified who it was."

He said only a few people knew where the high-end food was located.

The charity is Canterbury's largest food bank and delivers parcels directly to those who are in need.

Police do not have any leads at this time.

Seven Sharp hit the aisles and found a whole lot of plastic around our food.
Source: 1 NEWS
