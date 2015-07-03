Alpine Fault Project hosting tourism forum to get the industry earthquake ready

The Alpine Fault Project is hosting a tourism forum tomorrow to help get the industry earthquake ready.

The Alpine Fault has a history of generating large earthquakes and the Alpine Fault Magnitude 8 Project (AF8) wants the tourism industry to be prepared for the next one.

"While we can't predict when earthquakes will occur. The next major Alpine Fault event is likely to occur within the lifetime of most of us, or of our children and young people," AF8 science-lead Dr Caroline Orchiston said in a statement.

The forum will host more than 100 tourism operators, scientists, emergency managers and partner agencies to discuss the role of tourism in emergency response.

"It recognises the sector has an essential role to play before, during and after large scale natural hazard events, in terms of preparedness, looking after our tourists and in building a more resilient industry," said Ms Orchiston.

The Alpine Fault Magnitude 8 programme aims to raise awareness and provide information on how to be prepared for natural disasters in the South Island.