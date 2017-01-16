 

'Almost as well as he would've been!' - Bill English jokes about feedback from old boss John Key during Europe catch up

Prime Minister Bill English has caught up with John Key in London who joked he was doing "almost" as well as his former boss in the top job.

The pair met in London yesterday and Mr English seemed to be chuffed with his old boss' assessment of him.
Mr Key is en route to Munich for International Democratic Union meetings, but took time for an informal catch up with his successor.

Asked if Mr Key had rated his performance, Mr English said, "He thought I was going very well, almost as well as he would've been!"

Mr English is on a week long trip to Europe discussing new trade deals, global security and foreign policy.

The pair met in London yesterday and Mr English seemed to be chuffed with his old boss' assessment of him.

The pair met in London yesterday and Mr English seemed to be chuffed with his old boss' assessment of him.

