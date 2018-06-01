 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Almost a third of Kiwis think Winston Peters will do a good job as Acting Prime Minister

share

Jessica Mutch 

1 NEWS Political Editor

That’s according to the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Politics

Jessica Mutch

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


2

Indonesia volcano ejects six kilometre plume of ash

3
The choatic living room of an abandoned home.

'Mummified' body found in home of Sydney hoarder

00:30
4
Cops are searching for a man after an aggravated robbery at a bar in the Hawke’s Bay town today.

Watch: Man in police custody after aggravated robbery forces two Hastings schools into lockdown

5

Police dog receives life-saving blood transfusion from fellow police dog after being stabbed in throat in Canterbury

00:42
He was arrested at on arrival from Auckland faces drug and firearms charges.

Watch: Handcuffed Australian bikie gang member lashes out at police at Sydney airport

Two brothers are due to face a Sydney court following a massive seizure of $A2.75 million in cash, 13 firearms and illicit drugs

02:39

'It's a cause I'm passionate about it' - Comm Games weightlifting gold medallist David Liti turns attention to Pasifika youth suicide prevention

In recent weeks Liti was a motivational speaker for the Live Undefeated suicide prevention and awareness school tour.

00:30
Cops are searching for a man after an aggravated robbery at a bar in the Hawke’s Bay town today.

Watch: Man in police custody after aggravated robbery forces two Hastings schools into lockdown

In a statement police say: "Residents can expect to see a continued police presence in the Karamu Road and Pattison Road area tonight".

An older and wiser Sonny Bill says he's after a meaningful existence.

Sonny Bill Williams out for entire All Blacks-France series with knee injury

An x-ray undertaken by Blues doctors yesterday revealed a loose piece of bone in SBW's knee.

Air NZ and Qantas team up in codeshare agreement making domestic travel easier for Aussies and Kiwis

Travellers will reportedly enjoy shorter connection times and faster overall journey times.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 