Almost a third of Kiwis think Winston Peters will do a good job as Acting Prime Minister

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
1 NEWS Political Editor
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
Two brothers are due to face a Sydney court following a massive seizure of $A2.75 million in cash, 13 firearms and illicit drugs
In recent weeks Liti was a motivational speaker for the Live Undefeated suicide prevention and awareness school tour.
In a statement police say: "Residents can expect to see a continued police presence in the Karamu Road and Pattison Road area tonight".
An x-ray undertaken by Blues doctors yesterday revealed a loose piece of bone in SBW's knee.
Travellers will reportedly enjoy shorter connection times and faster overall journey times.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ