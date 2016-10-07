 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

New Zealand


Almost one thousand homes without power after car hits power pole in South Auckland

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Around one thousand homes are without power following a car crash in South Auckland this morning.

Electrical engineer while working laptopl.

Electricity pylon.

Source: istock.com

Emergency services were called to Kirkbride Road near Mangere Bridge around 2:15am.

A fire spokesperson said the car hit a power pole, trapping one person.

"We removed the patient from the vehicle and four people in total were transported to Middlemore Hospital in a moderate condition by St John," she said.

Vector's reported the power outage and estimates power will be restored by 10:30am.

Related

Accidents

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

New Zealand in prime position for stunning meteor shower - but what's the best time to watch?

00:30
2
Chip kicks, dazzling no-look passes and brotherly instincts Jordie and Beauden almost unstoppable.

Watch: Barrett brothers carve trail of destruction through Stormers with incredible try after try after try

01:37
3
The Kiwi heavyweight is significantly lighter than Razvan Cojanu ahead of their WBO title bout tomorrow.

Watch: Joseph Parker weighs in 13kgs lighter than Razvan Cojanu - then flashes the guns and drops muscle pose

00:29
4
Blake Ferguson blitzed the full length of the field after a wayward Shaun Johnson pass.

Kangaroos inflict Canberra carnage on underwhelming Kiwis

00:41
5
Erin Molan has denied a romantic relationship with Anthony Bell.

Watch: 'The Footy Show' host Erin Molan, voice quivering, tries to stop tears as she slams rumours of affair with married celebrity accountant on live TV

00:30
Chip kicks, dazzling no-look passes and brotherly instincts Jordie and Beauden almost unstoppable.

Watch: Barrett brothers carve trail of destruction through Stormers with incredible try after try after try

Both Barrett's got on the scoresheet as the Hurricanes picked up a 41-22 win in Wellington.

02:11
The jury found Lynn Abraham had smacked and force-fed children and washed a child's mouth out with soap.

Auckland pre-school teacher found guilty on six counts of smacking, washing a child's mouth out with soap and force-feeding

Lynn Abraham was also found guilty on three counts of forcing food into the mouths of pre-schoolers.

00:18

'You have ruined lives' - Son of 'Black Widow' murderer sentenced for meth-fuelled car crash, killing friend

Kearns was also sentenced in 2015 for attacking former All Black Justin Marshall.

00:41
Erin Molan has denied a romantic relationship with Anthony Bell.

Watch: 'The Footy Show' host Erin Molan, voice quivering, tries to stop tears as she slams rumours of affair with married celebrity accountant on live TV

Erin Molan spoke of being "dragged" into high-profile domestic court case.

02:24
The NZTA says the country’s new roading infrastructure can handle vehicles driving faster.

Improved New Zealand roads will cope with pressure of 110km/h speed limit - NZTA

"It's a whole new set of engineering and we believe it's time to increase the speed."


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ