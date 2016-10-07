Almost one thousand homes without power after car hits power pole in South Auckland

Source:
Around one thousand homes are without power following a car crash in South Auckland this morning.
Electricity pylon.
Source: istock.com
Emergency services were called to Kirkbride Road near Mangere Bridge around 2:15am.
A fire spokesperson said the car hit a power pole, trapping one person.
"We removed the patient from the vehicle and four people in total were transported to Middlemore Hospital in a moderate condition by St John," she said.
Vector's reported the power outage and estimates power will be restored by 10:30am.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news