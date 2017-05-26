Almost one quarter of elderly people in New Zealand are malnourished, with even more at risk - study

Nutrition screening should be mandatory for elderly New Zealanders according to the authors of a new study, which has found almost a quarter of elderly people are malnourished, with even more at risk.

The Massey University study suggests elderly people should get a nutritional screening every six months.

Dr Carol Wham from Massey University told 1 NEWS, "those admitted to residential care have the highest prevalence of risk of malnutrition and malnourishment."

Out of the 167 participants recently admitted to residential and hospital care, almost a quarter were malnourished and more than one third were at high risk of malnutrition.

Risk factors range from food intake to psychological stress and mobility problems.

Researchers believe mandatory screening should occur at visits to hospitals or at regular GP checkups but they do concede it would require more resources.

Dietitian Jessica Bowden from Oceania Healthcare told 1 NEWS while mandatory screening would be really useful, more people would need to be trained to effectively monitor elderly patients.

"We know how important nutrition is and if you don't have the nutritional side looked at then it impacts on so many other factors in the everyday clinical care," Ms Bowden said.

"Mandatory screening is really useful, but you also need to be training the people who are using the tools to know how to do it effectively."