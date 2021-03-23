TODAY |

'Almost Monty Python-esque' – Collins frustrated with Ardern’s delay in announcing trans-Tasman travel bubble date

Source:  AAP

National leader Judith Collins has lashed Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern for another trans-Tasman bubble delay.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Judith Collins said Jacinda Ardern announcing an announcement on April 6 for the trans-Tasman bubble was “just about as bad as I’ve had seen from any Prime Minister”. Source: 1 NEWS

On Monday, Ardern announced she would nominate a bubble opening date on April 6 after another two weeks of behind-the-scenes work on allowing quarantine-free travel for Australians.

Collins, who has this month mounted a campaign to open the bubble at pace, criticised her Labour counterpart for her unpreparedness to act on her own long-held goal.

"The Prime Minister is immensely averse to actually making a decision," she said.

Last month, Ardern walked away from a pre-Christmas pledge to open the bubble by the end of March.

New Zealand has now essentially co-opted Australia's hotspot approach and will open to states individually when it believes it safe to do so.

Collins said Ardern's prevarication was hurting Kiwi tourism.

"The prime minister's announcement that at some stage we'll have another announcement was almost a parody," she said.

"It was almost Monty Python-esque. It was just about as bad as I've seen from any prime minister.

"This is just a holding announcement.

"If she said the first of April, I would have thought 'yeah an April Fool's Day joke' and that's exactly what it is."

New Zealand
Politics
Travel
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Auckland petrol station knocking $1 off this morning
2
Government extends criteria for first-home buyer help — are you eligible?
3
Government's housing package pumps $3.8b into supply, doubles bright-line test, expands first home buyer eligibility
4
Fair Go: Five-year-old boy horrifically sunburnt despite repeated sunscreen slathering
5
Fair Go: Couple stands their ground after Ford refuses to pay for car’s transmission failure
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
07:41

'Glaring inconsistencies' between spy agency report, Royal Commission into March 15 terrorist attack - Islamic Association

Auckland petrol station knocking $1 off this morning

Child critically injured after incident involving vehicle in Auckland

Bright-line test for houses doubles from five years to 10