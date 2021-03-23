'Almost Monty Python-esque' – Collins frustrated with Ardern’s delay in announcing trans-Tasman travel bubble date

National leader Judith Collins has lashed Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern for another trans-Tasman bubble delay.

Your playlist will load after this ad

On Monday, Ardern announced she would nominate a bubble opening date on April 6 after another two weeks of behind-the-scenes work on allowing quarantine-free travel for Australians.

Collins, who has this month mounted a campaign to open the bubble at pace, criticised her Labour counterpart for her unpreparedness to act on her own long-held goal.

"The Prime Minister is immensely averse to actually making a decision," she said.

Last month, Ardern walked away from a pre-Christmas pledge to open the bubble by the end of March.

New Zealand has now essentially co-opted Australia's hotspot approach and will open to states individually when it believes it safe to do so.

Collins said Ardern's prevarication was hurting Kiwi tourism.

"The prime minister's announcement that at some stage we'll have another announcement was almost a parody," she said.

"It was almost Monty Python-esque. It was just about as bad as I've seen from any prime minister.

"This is just a holding announcement.