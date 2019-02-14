Almost 800 people without power after high winds in Canterbury overnight

There are 780 customers without power after high winds caused five incidents of trees falling onto power lines in the Canterbury region overnight, according to Orion.

This includes a small 1 metre by 1 metre fire that was started by a branch falling onto a power line on Greendale Road in Darfield.

Fire communications was called for the blaze at 6.57am.

Two appliances are in attendance and will remain at the scene until power authorities arrive.