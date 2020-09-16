TODAY |

Almost 800 Kiwis impacted by Chinese intelligence data leak

Source:  1 NEWS

Almost 800 New Zealanders have been impacted by a Chinese intelligence data leak.

The company has collected information on almost 800 New Zealanders, including the Prime Minister's parents. Source: Breakfast

The data leak came from mass surveillance company Zhenhua Data and includes information on over two million people worldwide.

Professor Anne Marie Brady, a Chinese foreign policy expert, says the leak is Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's responsibility.

“The Prime Minister is the minister in charge of national security so it is in fact her role to speak clearly about these issues, and it would be really helpful if she was more clear about the challenges and what we need to do,” says Brady.

The data that has been collected includes photos, dates of birth, addresses and marital status.

