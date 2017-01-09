Almost 70 firefighters tackle factory blaze in West Auckland

Close to 70 firefighters have been called to fight a blaze in a West Auckland factory.

Sixteen fire crews are at the AKZO Nobel and AA Insurance building in Avondale, NZ Fire Service tweeted.

HAZMAT teams have also been sent as it is believed acetylene cylinders and dangerous goods have been located in the Rosebank Road factory.

Close to 70 firefighters have been called to fight a blaze in a West Auckland factory. Source: Twitter/FireCommNZ

The building covers 2,400 square metres.