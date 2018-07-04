Almost 6,000 registrations of interest for KiwiBuild homes, says Housing Minister

There have been almost 6,000 registrations of interest from New Zealanders wanting a KiwiBuild home, says Minister for Housing and Urban Development Phil Twyford.

He announced today more than 5,950 registrations had been receievd today after the KiwiBuild Unit officially opened today.

"By 10am this morning 1,000 registrations had been received, 2,800 by lunchtime, and 5,950 by 4.45pm. At one point the KiwiBuild Unit was receiving 15 registrations a minute," Mr Twyford said in a statement.

"When you take the response from the public who want these houses, the response from the people who know how to build these houses and the response from developers and the manufacturing sector who will deliver these houses, I’m confident that KiwiBuild will be the game changer our residential housing sector needs," he said.

National's Finance spokesperson Amy Adams criticised the Government today on the KiwiBuild income cap of $180,000 for couples and $120,000 for single people.

"Having such a wide criteria and a ballot system to determine the lucky few to get a subsidy is unfair and will mean struggling families could miss out in favour of higher income families and people with significant cash assets," she said.