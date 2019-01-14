Almost 500 apply for Domino's pizza delivery roles as it prepares to open under Covid-19 Level 3

Almost 500 people have applied to work at Domino's New Zealand after the company announced it would hire 1000 more people once the country enters Level 3.

Pizza. (File photo). Source: istock.com

Domino's made the announcement on April 15, and also put the call out on social media yesterday. The company believes there will be larger demand for delivery, but also aims to help Kiwis who may have been affected by job loss due to Covid-19.

Within three days of advertising Domino's has received almost 500 applicants for the delivery roles. Domino's New Zealand General Manager Cameron Toomey said the company is making so many new hires because it expects an increased amount of deliveries when New Zealand enters Level 3.

"Based on an increase in deliveries pre-lockdown and examining trends around the world, we anticipate an increased level of deliveries once we open again, as many people remain at home,' said Mr Toomey.

He said the company is taking plenty of precautions to keep team members and customers safe while operating in Level 3.

Those measures include Domino's Zero Contact Deliver and physical distancing in-store for employees.

"We appreciate the clarity that the Government has given us which allows us to open when the country moves to Alert Level 3," said Mr Toomey.