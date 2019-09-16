TODAY |

Almost 50 inmates suffering symptoms of food poisoning at Waikato prison

Source:  1 NEWS

Forty-seven prisoners at a Waikato prison have been mysteriously struck down with what authorities believe to be food poisoning over the last week. 

Prison. (File photo) Source: istock.com

Megan Tuhoro, acting director at Spring Hill Corrections Facility near Meremere, says the first prisoner to be reported ill was on Christmas Eve. Since then, 46 prisoners have been confirmed to be ill. 

While the source of outbreak is still unknown, one prisoners has been confirmed to have campylobacter. 

The corrections facility, which is home to 879 prisoners, will be working alongside public health officials to determine the cause. 

Authorities have said contaminated food or water, direct handling of animals or substandard hygiene practices could all have been key contributors.

All prison meals are prepared in industrial kitchens under supervision of instructors, where there are well-established hygiene practices to ensure food is prepared safely, Ms Tuhoro said. 

Nurses are currently monitoring prisoners and prison staff have been briefed as to the care plan for unwell prisoners. 

New Zealand
Hamilton and Waikato
Health
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:35
'We want you to get out now' - Tens of thousands evacuated as Victoria faces day of extreme fire danger
2
Video: Boat runs doughnuts in Auckland harbour after boaties fall overboard
3
One person dead following Waikato crash; holiday road toll now at three
4
Police bodycam footage shows bizarre river pursuit of unruly Queensland man
5
Cruise ship company says passenger deliberately jumped overboard in Hawke's Bay; search postponed
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:56

Police bodycam footage shows bizarre river pursuit of unruly Queensland man

One person dead following Waikato crash; holiday road toll now at three
00:28

Video: Boat runs doughnuts in Auckland harbour after boaties fall overboard

Two people killed, one other hurt in shooting at Texas church