Almost 50 inmates suffering symptoms of food poisoning at Waikato prison

Forty-seven prisoners at a Waikato prison have been mysteriously struck down with what authorities believe to be food poisoning over the last week.

Prison. (File photo) Source: istock.com

Megan Tuhoro, acting director at Spring Hill Corrections Facility near Meremere, says the first prisoner to be reported ill was on Christmas Eve. Since then, 46 prisoners have been confirmed to be ill.

While the source of outbreak is still unknown, one prisoners has been confirmed to have campylobacter.

The corrections facility, which is home to 879 prisoners, will be working alongside public health officials to determine the cause.

Authorities have said contaminated food or water, direct handling of animals or substandard hygiene practices could all have been key contributors.

All prison meals are prepared in industrial kitchens under supervision of instructors, where there are well-established hygiene practices to ensure food is prepared safely, Ms Tuhoro said.