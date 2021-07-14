Almost 42K passengers arrive in NZ from Australia in July

Almost 42,000 passenger have arrived in New Zealand since July from Australia - as Kiwis prepare to get home after the trans-Tasman bubble suspension.

Government figures showed the amount of people who have arrived in New Zealand from Australia around the two periods where New Zealand has completely closed itself off to Australia, amid Covid outbreaks across the ditch.

Recent passenger arrivals from states (dependent on state bubble opening and closure dates to July 25)

Victoria: 16,200 (July 5 to 25)

Queensland: 18,530 (July 10 to 25)

New South Wales: 1,357 (July 13 to 25)

South Australia: 1,342 (July 7 to 25)

Western Australia: 3,716 (July 10 to 25)

Tasmania: 791 (July 8 to 25)

The statistics do not show how many of those have since returned to Australia and does not include arrivals since July 25.

The first pause on the whole of Australia bubble was in place from 10.30pm June 26.

The pause lifted state by state, with New South Wales the only state remaining paused, after New Zealand closed its doors on the evening of June 22.

That day, 1,206 people arrived from NSW, the number slashed down to 77 the next day, to almost zero until managed flights to MIQ opened up on July 13. Those who got on the first day of flights would be just getting out of MIQ today.

Since MIQ spots opened up for NSW travellers, 1,357 have come through to July 25.

No passengers arrived in New Zealand from Australia between June 28 and July 4 - a period partially covering most Australian states' school holiday period.

From July 5, travel from Victoria ramped up with 2,109 in the first day - totalling 16,176 travellers before it was paused again on July 16, less than a week after it opened back up.

Twenty-four people came back from Victoria on July 25.

Queensland has had a steady stream of arrivals since flights resumed on July 10, with 18,530 people arriving in New Zealand to last Sunday.

Since July 7, 1,342 people have arrived from South Australia (despite the bubble pause starting a week ago, people could still come home), almost 800 people have arrived from Tasmania since July 8 and 3,716 have arrived since July 10 from Western Australia.

The entire bubble was suspended last Friday, July 23 at 11.59pm, for at least eight weeks.

New Zealanders and people who reside here had seven days from then to get back on managed flights, with restrictions still in place for NSW travellers who needed to get a space in MIQ and Victoria residents who needed to self-isolate on arrival and have a day three test.



Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern left the door open for an extension if demand exceeded the time limit.