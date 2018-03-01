Almost 3000 more people employed in Hawke's Bay – but why?

Unemployment figures have dropped significantly in the last year in Hawke’s Bay with nearly 3000 more people employed.

At the end of 2016 the unemployment rate was at 8.1 per cent, around 9000 people, but at the end of 2017 it has dropped to 5.6 per cent, around 6300 people.

Jody Hamilton runs a social enterprise in Napier called LIFT. They actively seek out-of-work-youth in the region and get them fit for employment both in body and mind.

Once a manager at the Ministry of Social Development, Ms Hamilton says the data doesn’t tell the full story.

“That certainly paints a good picture in terms of potential business confidence, but we base our data around benefit statistics, but what you will see is they haven't really shifted,” she told 1 NEWS.

Hawke’s Bay Chamber of Commerce chief executive Wayne Walford told 1 NEWS he’s also confused by the drop.

“There are some businesses that are doing incredibly well and enjoying this buoyant economic lift and they are employing every week but there are others that are going really? I’m not sure where that's coming from.”

Statistics NZ says the unemployment survey especially in smaller regions like Hawke’s Bay can be volatile. It says the drop could be due to the number of jobs on the market. There's currently nearly 10 per cent more advertised than at this time last year.

Jody Hamilton wants to see seasonal employers look after local workers better.

“We have seen some employers looking to create more permanent opportunity and pathways particularly for young people here. We need a lot more of that.”

But the Chamber of Commerce says those employers are reluctant to hire locals as they often won’t turn up.